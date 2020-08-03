Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters got control of a 3-alarm fire that destroyed one home and damaged two others, in San Jose. Two vehicles were also badly damaged, according to fire officials.
Firefighters were called at 5:57 p.m. to a grass fire burning in the 800 block of S. 12th Street. When they arrived, the fire had spread from the grass to the trees and structures, as well.
At 8:01 p.m., officials declared the blaze was under control and said they would remain at the scene to clean up until about 9 p.m.
No word as to what started the fire.
