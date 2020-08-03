PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews extinguished a blaze that ignited inside a massive pile of debris at the Transfer Station in Pittsburg early Monday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
The fire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. at the facility at 1300 Loveridge Road, adjacent to the Mt. Diablo Recycling Center, fire officials said.
Battalion 8 crews working to extinguish a fire at the #Pittsburg transfer station. Cause under investigation. #LoveridgeIC pic.twitter.com/2hoBFrZRl0
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 3, 2020
Sprinklers in the transfer station initially prevented the fire from spreading until fire crews arrived to fully extinguished the blaze.
Firefighters were remaining on scene to watch and extinguish hot spots in the smoldering mound of recycling material.
There was no structural damage to the facility or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.