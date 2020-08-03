OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Monday saw a slew of national protests across the country as teachers and administrators called for a safe return to schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the East Bay, the Oakland Educators Association and Oakland Public Education Network or OPEN led a car caravan around town to raise awareness about the fact that the Oakland Unified School District still hasn’t made clear what the next year looks like.

“OUSD is set to reopen in seven days. There is no plan for how we are set to reopen,” said Mark Hutchison with OPEN. “Our families have not been notified on what to do for the first day of school and our leadership has had four months to plan.”

The district and the teachers’ union are still negotiating that plan. Teachers want to cut the total time of instructions by at least an hour and fifteen minutes a day.

In the first week, only an hour of that would be actual instruction. The rest would be lesson planning. They also want scheduled wellness time for teachers.

The negotiations have been going back and forth for a while.

“This is one of those situations where there is some disagreement. Both sides want what they want and we are going to see where we can meet in the middle,” said school district spokesperson John Sasaki.

But if that middle ground can’t be found by end of day Monday, the teachers say they will make a plan all their own.

“This is a failure of leadership and this coalition will not tolerate this failure anymore,” said Hutchison, who is also running for the school board. “We are demanding safe schools, healthy schools and equitable schools.”

It’s a lofty goal everyone can get behind, but Sasaki says the solution is not that simple.

“I do know that our teaching staff is making sure that we approach distance teaching and learning in the best way possible in these circumstances,” Sasaki told KPIX. “This is a challenge for schools across the country and we are all trying to find the best way forward.”