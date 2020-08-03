SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were wounded and hospitalized early Monday after gunfire erupted at a motel in San Jose, authorities said.
San Jose police officers responded to a shooting call at the Alura Inn, located in the 1300 block of Oakland Rd., at around 12:52 a.m.
Arriving officers discovered two men inside a room at the motel, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds. Their conditions were not known.
Police said a third shooting victim also arrived at the hospital and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation. No suspects have been identified or apprehended.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.
