LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Investigators in Livermore are hoping information about four people caught on surveillance photos will help solve a suspicious death that happened last May.
Police found the body of 24-year-old James Vincent Naples of Livermore, during a welfare check at the Sens Hotel, in Livermore on May 24.
Due to the age and circumstances, Naples’ death was suspicious, according to the Livermore Police Department.
The department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s help to identify the photos of four females. Detectives would like to speak with each of these individuals.
Anyone with information about case, or the individuals in the photos should contact the Livermore Police Department Tip-Line at (925) 371-4790.
