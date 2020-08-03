WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — The NBA will be adding a team to its G League in the East Bay suburb of Walnut Creek, according to reports published on social media Monday morning.
Writer Shams Charania, who reports for The Athletic and Stadium sports news websites, posted the news on his Twitter account.
The NBA G League has decided on a location for its new Pro Pathway team, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: Walnut Creek, California.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2020
Charania did not reveal which NBA team the new G League squad would be affiliated with in his post. No other information was available.
The G League serves as official minor league basketball organization for the NBA with the intent of developing young talent similar to Major League Baseball’s minor league system. The league got its start in 2001 and was initially known as the National Basketball Development League.
The NBDL began with eight teams, but later expanded to 15 teams, eventually being developed into a true minor league farm system. The Golden State Warriors have been affiliated with the Santa Cruz Warriors since the team — then known as the Dakota Wizards — relocated from Bismark, North Dakota, after the 2011-2012 season.
