SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Fines for violating health orders to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be coming to the Peninsula, as San Mateo County may become the latest in the Bay Area to impose penalties.
San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa told KPIX 5 that he’s proposing fines for people who don’t wear masks or practice social distancing. Penalties would range anywhere from $100 to $3,000.
Canepa said he knows he will hear from folks who are concerned about their freedom.
“Your freedom of not wearing the mask and not social distancing and going to these large parties and gatherings. You’re killing people,” Canepa said.
Canepa’s call for fines comes as San Mateo County ended up on the state’s COVID-19 watch list last week, joining the rest of the Bay Area. The designation led to salons, gyms and other businesses closing again over the weekend. Indoor religious services in the county have also been shut down.
The supervisor voiced concerns about not complying with health orders before, telling KPIX 5 last month, “We really need people to wear their damn mask. Make no mistake about it, if we do not take action right now, the consequences are going to be catastrophic.”
Canepa plans to introduce the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.
If approved, San Mateo would join Contra Costa and Marin counties in enacting fines for violating coronavirus health orders.
