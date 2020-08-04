BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Berkeley couple has been charged with making threats and firing at least one shot into a neighboring apartment that struck a child’s toy, authorities said.

Police did not identify the couple. The 62-year-old man was charged with multiple counts including making criminal threats, entry to commit theft or a felony, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and several other criminal enhancements.

Meanwhile, his wife has been charged with making criminal threats and entry to commit theft or a felony and several other criminal enhancements.

Investigators said that on July 25th at 1 p.m. a suspect fired a bullet through the door of an apartment on the 2200 block of Durant Ave. Fortunately, no one was struck by the gunfire. The residents found the bullet on the floor after it struck their child’s toy.

During the investigation, officers learned that a husband and wife in the same apartment building had previously threatened other residents of the building.

After obtaining a search warrant for their residence, detectives located the same handgun used to previously threaten the residents and also the handgun used in the shooting.