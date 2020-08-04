SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Officials at California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara on Tuesday announced that the park would remain closed for the remainder of 2020 due to the ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority,” read a statement attributed to park Vice President and General Manager Manny Gonzalez in a press release. “Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region surrounding COVID-19 as well as the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.”

California’s Great America was originally set to reopen for the 2020 season on March 21 before state-mandated COVID-19 health orders closed all non-essential businesses. That date was initially pushed back to April 4 before being postponed indefinitely until Tuesday’s announcement.

The park had previously announced that all 2020 season passes would now be valid through 2021, with some additional incentives provided to 2020 season passholders. Additionally, any day tickets sold for the 2020 season will be valid through September 6, 2021. Affected guests will be receiving an email with relevant details.

The park also announced on Tuesday that 2021 would bring the opening of Great America’s all-new water park South Bay Shores that will feature seven new water attractions as well as the return of popular seasonal events, such as Halloween Haunt, The Great Pumpkin Fest, WinterFest and more. Additional information is available at the California’s Great America website.