REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Caltrain travel into San Francisco was halted Tuesday morning after a pedestrian walking on the tracks was fatally struck by a commuter train.
Caltrain officials said the accident took place at approximately 7:29 a.m. just south of the Whipple Avenue grade crossing in Redwood City. Northbound #215 fatally struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks.
There are approximately 25 passengers onboard with no reported injuries onboard the train.
After being shutdown for nearly 30 minutes, officials opened the southbound track at 8:04 a.m. but limited trains to 10 mph. Officials said passengers should expect delays.
It was Caltrain’s ninth fatality of 2020.
