SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – The coroner has identified human remains found in a yellow construction bag on the side of the road last month, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
According to the County Coroner’s Office, the remains were identified as 37-year-old Dustin Earle Schneider, of Vallejo.
On July 21, a worker from the San Bruno Public Works alerted the police after responding to a cleanup request in the area of Susan Drive and Geoffrey Drive and smelling a foul odor coming from a bag in the brush. When officers arrived, they found human remains inside the bag.
The case has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
