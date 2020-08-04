COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – The coroner has identified human remains found in a yellow construction bag on the side of the road last month, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

According to the County Coroner’s Office, the remains were identified as 37-year-old Dustin Earle Schneider, of Vallejo.

On July 21, a worker from the San Bruno Public Works alerted the police after responding to a cleanup request in the area of Susan Drive and Geoffrey Drive and smelling a foul odor coming from a bag in the brush. When officers arrived, they found human remains inside the bag.

The case has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

