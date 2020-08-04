SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know here’s a news roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Bay Area Teens Launch ‘Lacrosse Against Hunger’ To Collect Food Donations During COVID-19 Outbreak

ORINDA — Owen Estee and Zach Appel found a way to both teach the sport that they love and help feed people in need when their lacrosse season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two teenage lacrosse players in the San Francisco Bay Area launched “Lacrosse Against Hunger,” an initiative where they coach kids and other teens in exchange for donations to a local food organization. So far, the 15-year-olds have raised more than $2,000 to provide over 2,000 meals for agencies that serve the homeless, as well as foster youth, low-income seniors, children and their families. Read More

Hayward Drive-Up Testing Site Moved Due To Long Lines, Congestion

HAYWARD — After weeks of traffic and long lines, Hayward’s first come, first served COVID-19 testing site is now by appointment only and no longer at the same site. The line that has circled around Cal State East Bay to get necessary coronavirus testing for a month has moved and changed. The new location is a parking lot between Skywest Golf Course and Hayward Executive Airport. “Cars were lining up going all the way down Mission Boulevard which is probably a couple miles away. So the wait times were really bad, so what this does is cuts down on the wait time on the traffic,” said Don Nichelson of Hayward Fire. The new Hayward site will still conduct roughly 500 tests a day. Read More

Family of Five Facing Eviction Despite Statewide Eviction Moratorium

SAN JOSE — Despite a statewide eviction moratorium, Jim Walker, his wife and their three children are at risk of losing their rent controlled home of 30 years. In May, they received a notice to vacate from their landlord. “I was shocked, you lose all trust and belief in humanity,” Walker said. The Walkers are renting a three bedroom, two bathroom townhouse for $2,000 a month. It’s what is often referred to as naturally occurring affordable housing in the Bay Area. Citing the need for major renovations the owner notified Walker he has to leave on August 20th. Walker worries this move will render his family homeless. “I’ve lived out of my car so I know what that’s like. It’s very dangerous and the first thing I thought about was my children, of course and how are we going to live, you know, being thrown out onto the street?” Walker said. Read More

Independent Restaurants Urge Congress To Pass ‘RESTAURANTS Act’ To Save Industry, Millions Of Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO — A powerful new commercial says restaurants are facing extinction and Congress must pass a relief bill to help pay workers, rent, utilities and ultimately save 16 million food service jobs. In an ad voiced by actor Morgan Freeman, the Independent Restaurant Coalition is calling on Congress to pass the RESTAURANTS Act to save the industry. “The COVID-19 crisis threatens to permanently close 85 percent of independent restaurants — 16 million people risk losing their jobs — disproportionately impacting people of color and single mothers,” said Freeman in the ad. If the owner of San Francisco’s Perbacco and sister restaurant Barbacco, Umberto Gibin didn’t make the decision to close temporarily in mid-July, he would have run out of money from his PPP loan. Read More

SF Judge Denies Property Owners’ Legal Challenge To Overturn Eviction Ban

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge on Monday denied a legal challenge brought on by property owners looking to block a new San Francisco law prohibiting landlords from evicting or imposing late fees on tenants who can’t pay because of COVID-19. The COVID-19 Tenant Protections ordinance, initially introduced by Supervisor Dean Preston back in early June, has since been signed by Mayor London Breed. However, last month a complaint filed by attorney Andrew Zacks, on behalf of a coalition of property owners including the San Francisco Apartment Association, the SF Association of Realtors, the Coalition for Better Housing and the Small Property Owners of San Francisco Institute, sought to challenge the ordinance. The complaint alleged, at least in part, the ordinance violates constitutional and state law by preventing property owners from using eviction procedures. Read More

State Releases Guidance on Elementary School Waivers, Youth Sports

SACRAMENTO — As some students returned to distance learning Monday, the state released new guidance for youth sports and the process for elementary schools to resume in-person learning. For youth sports, the state is allowing some sports and physical education when physical distancing of six feet can be maintained and a “stable cohort of participants,” like a class, stay together. Officials are also advising that activities should take place outside as much as possible. Tournaments, sporting events and competitions are not permitted at the time, the state said. Additionally, sports that cannot maintain appropriate distancing or cohorting are only permitted to do conditioning and training that focuses on skill-building at this time. Teams are also advised to avoid sharing equipment. Read More

In Bay Area’s COVID-19 Rental Market Renters Suddenly Have More Negotiating Power

SAN JOSE — The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has caused the Bay Area’s once skyrocketing rental housing market to come back to Earth. “The balance of power has absolutely shifted,” says Jeff Tucker, an economist with Zillow. Tucker says potential renters and current lease holders have more leverage in negotiations with landlords than they have in years. “The market is kind of static. And I think a lot of people are really struggling to pay the rent,” says Siddharth Manu who recently signed a new lease at his San Jose apartment complex. Manu says he was pleasantly surprised when his landlord didn’t increase his rent. Read More

Contra Costa Program To Hire ‘Youth Ambassadors’ To Spread COVID-19 Safety Message

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY — With the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the Bay Area and California, it is clear that young people are not as resistant to the virus as thought earlier. So now, one Bay Area county is reaching out to youth influencers to pass on the message of prevention in their own words. When it comes to young people, it is often the case that where the message comes from is as important as the message itself. One look at the Instagram feed of Ellie Ramos shows there is no shortage of COVID-19 messages. “We need a young generation that’s willing to take action,” said one video. But with that message coming from a man with gray hair, the 14-year-old Ramos said it sounded a little like “clean up your room.” “That’s why people tend to be dismissive when it’s, like, some congressman or some old guy on the internet who’s like, ‘Stay inside kids!’ You know?” she said. Read More

Oakland School District, Teachers Scramble To Develop COVID Back To School Plan

OAKLAND — Monday saw a slew of national protests across the country as teachers and administrators called for a safe return to schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the East Bay, the Oakland Educators Association and Oakland Public Education Network or OPEN led a car caravan around town to raise awareness about the fact that the Oakland Unified School District still hasn’t made clear what the next year looks like. “OUSD is set to reopen in seven days. There is no plan for how we are set to reopen,” said Mark Hutchison with OPEN. “Our families have not been notified on what to do for the first day of school and our leadership has had four months to plan.” The district and the teachers’ union are still negotiating that plan. Teachers want to cut the total time of instructions by at least an hour and fifteen minutes a day. Read More

Rule Change Allows CA Lawmakers At Risk For COVID-19 To Vote Without Being Present

SACRAMENTO — The California Assembly changed its rules on Monday to let lawmakers at high risk for the coronavirus vote on bills without being present in the chamber, defying advice from the Legislature’s own lawyers who say the new rule is likely illegal. It’s the first time in the state Assembly’s 170-year history that absent lawmakers will be allowed to vote on bills. Assembly leaders say the rule is necessary to protect the health and safety of its members after a coronavirus outbreak last month infected at least six people who work there. One of two lawmakers to get sick was briefly hospitalized. But critics warn legal challenges could cancel any bills the Legislature passes over the next month as they rush to finish a pandemic-shortened session. “The votes on that board do not belong to us, they belong to the public,” Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley said. Read More

Pelosi Hopeful For Deal But Progress Slow On Coronavirus Relief Bill

WASHINGTON — Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed Monday afternoon in the Capitol, with issues like food for the poor and aid to schools struggling to reopen safely assuming a higher profile in the talks. Multiple obstacles remain, including an impasse so far on extending a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit, funding for the Postal Service, and aid to renters facing eviction. Democratic negotiators spoke of progress at almost the very moment that top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell was slamming them for taking a hard line in the talks. All sides predict a long slog ahead. Several more days of talks are expected, if not more, as lawmakers seek to deliver what will likely be the final legislative response to the pandemic before the November election. “We are really getting an understanding of each side’s position. And we’re making some progress on certain issues moving closer together,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Read More

FBI: California Among Leaders In US Firearms Purchases As Numbers Skyrocket During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — As the nation grapples with a global pandemic and images of some rioters causing damage after hijacking peaceful protests demanding racial justice, more and more Americans are buying firearms, with California among the leaders in purchases. In July 2020, the FBI conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks, making it the third highest month on record for checks since the bureau began keeping statistics in 1998, according to new data released on Monday by the agency. By comparison, the bureau conducted just over 2 million checks in July 2019. Background checks associated with the sale, transfer or permitting of firearms set an all-time record in June when the FBI conducted more than 3.9 million checks, followed by March 2020 when the agency saw 3.7 million checks. Read More

Raiders To Play 1st Season In Las Vegas Without Fans In Stands Due To COVID-19

LAS VEGAS — After moving from the Bay Area to Las Vegas earlier this year, the Raiders announced that its first season at their new home would be played without fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The team said in a statement Monday, “After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance.” “This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all,” the team went on to say. The Raiders also cited potential challenges in offering PSL holders seats if the stadium offered limited capacity. Read More

FDA Lists More Than 100 Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers After Latest Recall

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers to more than 100. In the latest recall, the maker of Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer is recalling the product, imported from Mexico, after the FDA found a sample to be contaminated with methanol, according to a notice published Sunday by the agency. The recalled product bears a red logo with the word “Jaloma” written in white letters, and was distributed throughout the U.S., according to the manufacturer, Laboratorios Jaloma. Consumers who purchased the product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said. Read More

State, County Officials Call For Continued Eviction Protections During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — State Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and a group of public health officials expressed concern Monday about the potential for millions of renters across the state to be evicted later this month. Statewide emergency protections for renters, intended to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, are expected to end Aug. 14. Chiu and public health officials like Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations Director Dr. Margot Kushel argued that failing to extend renter protections will force millions of residents into homelessness. “Eviction results, much of the time, in households either doubling up within another household or becoming homeless,” Kushel said. “These outcomes always have terrible consequences for health.” Read More

Newsom: State Deploys ‘Wildfire’ Fighting Strategy To Tame Central Valley COVID-19 Spike

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday outlined how California was intervening to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the Central Valley, saying health officials were following the successful model that reduced the number of coronavirus cases in Imperial County in June. Newsom was delivering his first address in several days on California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday as he explained how what health officials did to help stop the outbreak in Imperial County in late May and early June was informing the state’s actions in the Central Valley. “We approached our strategy in the county more as a strike team, more as a unified command approach; something you would see more traditionally as it relates to how we organize…our approach to dealing with other emergencies such as wildfires,” Newsom said. Read More

‘Cinemas Are Terrified Because They Haven’t Figured Out How To Adapt Their Model For Streaming’: CNET’s Joan E. Solsman On The Future Of Movie Theaters

SAN FRANCISCO — COVID-19 has dramatically altered many different industries and the movie theater business is still feeling the effects of the global pandemic in the United States. As movie theaters attempt to re-open this summer, the cinema experience will look and feel a lot different with masks, deep cleanings and social distancing. While moviegoers have been watching films from home, executives are starting to prepare for the future of movie watching. In late July, AMC Theaters and Universal announced a deal to make the studio’s movies available to stream after just 17 days in theaters. While the groundbreaking deal doesn’t apply to all movies, CNET senior Joan E. Solsman believes this is the first step in shifting the future of the movie theater business. Read More

‘You’re Killing People’ – San Mateo Supervisor Seeks Fines For Violating COVID-19 Mask, Health Orders

SAN MATEO COUNTY — Fines for violating health orders to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be coming to the Peninsula, as San Mateo County may become the latest in the Bay Area to impose penalties. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa told KPIX 5 that he’s proposing fines for people who don’t wear masks or practice social distancing. Penalties would range anywhere from $100 to $3,000. Canepa said he knows he will hear from folks who are concerned about their freedom. “Your freedom of not wearing the mask and not social distancing and going to these large parties and gatherings. You’re killing people,” Canepa said. Read More

John Daly Withdraws From PGA Championship Fearing COVID-19 Exposure

SAN FRANCISCO — PGA Tour veteran John Daly posted on social media Monday that he was not willing to risk his health to compete in this week’s PGA Championship while San Francisco was in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases. In announcing his withdraw from the event, Daly posted: “People keep asking why I WD from PGA??? California now #1 in cases/deaths, I had knee surgery, I’m a diabetic & I don’t feel comfortable flying. Being too close proximity to even small crowds & risk exposure with my health not worth it! God Bess & y’all be safe!” Daly was the surprise winner of the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick, a win that help elevate him at the time to golf’s elite player status. Vijay Singh, a two-time PGA champion at Sahalee in 1998 and Whistling Straits in 2004, also announced Monday because of an injury. Read More

‘Ball’s In Pac-12’s Court’; Players Make Demands Before College Football Season

SAN FRANCISCO — It began with postings on social media and a popular sports blog. By Monday, demands from a handful of Pac-12 athletes for guarantees protecting their health amid the COVID-19 outbreak and for social and structural change was gaining momentum nationwide. The Players Tribune posted the demands on Sunday. “Our goals is obtain a written contract with the Pac-12 that legally ensures we are offered the following protections and benefits” — the joint statement said. The release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players from nine schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one. Treyjohn Butler of Stanford; Jake Curhan, Joshua Drayden and Valentino Daltoso of California; Elisha Guidry of UCLA; Malik Hausman of Arizona; Dallas Hobbs of Washington State; Ty Jones and Joe Tryon of Washington and Cody Shear of Arizona State. Read More

Pandemic Sends Clorox Sales Up 22% In Latest Quarter

OAKLAND — Sales at Bay Area-based Clorox jumped 22% in its most recent quarter with millions of people growing more vigilant about cleaning routines in the pandemic. The company also announced Monday that Linda Rendle will become its CEO in September. There was a 33% jump in sales withing the company division that sells cleaning products. People have loaded pantries with disinfectant wipes and sprays, pushing overall sales up to $1.98 billion for the three months ended June 30. That’s up from $1.62 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.86 billion. Clorox Co., based in Oakland, posted a profit of $310 million, or $2.41 per share. That’s better than the $2 per share Wall Street predicted. Read More