SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man and his dog died Tuesday morning after his pickup truck crashed off of a connector ramp between U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 380 in South San Francisco, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on the ramp connecting southbound Highway 101 and westbound Highway 380 near San Francisco International Airport.
According to CHP Officer Mark Andrews, the truck went off the roadway and hit several trees on the right shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver, a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was wearing a seatbelt but suffered major injuries and emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene. A pit bull in the truck also died, Andrews said.
The right lane of the connector ramp remained closed late Tuesday morning while crews extricated the man from the truck and removed the vehicle from the area, Andrews said.
Authorities did not release the name of the man as of press time, but Andrews said the truck was registered to an address in Burlingame.
