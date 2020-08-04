SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to place a quarter-cent sales tax on the November ballot, with revenues going toward county behavioral health and homeless services.
Officials expect the proposed measure to generate $25 million annually if approved by two-thirds of voters.
If passed, the ordinance would fund behavioral health facilities, emergency psychiatric and crisis services, mental health and substance use disorder outpatient services, behavioral health homeless/care coordination, and transitional and permanent support housing.
The measure received more than 20 public comments of support in the meeting.
Many public comments called for the board to take Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office funds and put them toward the mental health services that would be funded by the measure, rather than taxing the public.
