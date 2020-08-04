ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – An East Bay family’s belongings were ransacked over the weekend after someone stole a U-Haul van they had packed and were ready to drive to Utah, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Monday.
The van was found Monday around 5:30 p.m. in Oakland and the family was going through their things. Some family heirlooms were still in the truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
Luke and Tiffany Purcell and their two children were planning to leave for Utah this weekend. Their moving van was packed, and they had planned to finish vacating their Cameron Street home in Castro Valley to head back to Utah, where they once lived.
The van was stolen sometime after midnight Friday outside the front of their home.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.