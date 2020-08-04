ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Vallejo man was arrested and is facing kidnapping and other charges after a pursuit in Roseville on Monday that ended with him crashing his Maserati while trying to escape from authorities.

According to a report by CBS13 in Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning when authorities got a call about a reported kidnapping along Taylor Road.

Deputies responded and started investigating, but a few hours later the department got another call from a witness along Sierra College Boulevard who found a woman who said she was kidnapped.

With some new information, detectives were able to identify the suspect and his distinctive vehicle: a blue Maserati.

Several hours later, deputies spotted the suspect’s car along Taylor Road. The driver hit the gas, deputies say, and sped off recklessly. However, the suspect – identified as 33-year-old Vallejo resident Anthony Flemmings Williams – was later taken into custody after crashing into a tree near Fulton and Marconi avenues in Sacramento County.

Williams is now facing several charges along with the alleged kidnapping. He has been booked into South Placer Jail and is being held on $500,000 bail.