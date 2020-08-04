Comments
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The Vallejo Police Department asked the public for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a shooting from last month.
The shooting occurred July 8 around 1 p.m. in the area of Kentucky and Santa Clara streets.
Investigators said there were no known victims of the shooting as of Tuesday.
July 8, 2020 Shooting Suspect in Vallejo, CA from Vallejo Police Department on Vimeo.
The department shared a video of the shooting in an email sent to media outlets Tuesday, which shows a man with long hair and a knit hat exiting an SUV and firing a handgun. It’s unknown what he was shooting at.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Pittman at 707-648-5426.
