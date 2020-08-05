AUBURN (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after an Auburn teenager accidentally shot and killed himself Tuesday night while handling the man’s unsecured gun.
CBS Sacramento reports that Auburn police officers responded to the 1000 block of Redhawk Lane Tuesday night and found a 14-year-old boy had been shot. Arriving paramedics took life-saving measures, but the boy was soon pronounced dead.
Investigators later confirmed that a man who periodically stayed at the boy’s home — identified as 23-year-old Malik Hughes — didn’t properly lock up his gun. The boy was handling the gun while while showing it to his younger brother and friend when the accidental shooting took place.
No one else was apparently hurt in the shooting.
Hughes has been arrested and was booked into Placer County Jail. He’s facing charges related to criminal storage of a firearm, police say, and is being held on $50,000 bail.
