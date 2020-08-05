SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Back To School looks a lot different this year. Most students aren’t going back to classrooms for a while. Instead, parents are getting their kids ready to start school from home. Here’s Part 3 of our KPIX 5 Guide To Surviving Home Learning.

What do you do if you don’t know the answer?

“I recommend engaging in that research process together, that learning process together,” said Dr. Emily Slusser, Child and Adolescent Development Dept. Chair at San Jose State University. “I had that opportunity to revisit the world of quadratic equations with my daughter and I felt like it was helpful for us to go through that process together, for me to go ahead and be very forthcoming about what I do and what I don’t know and the things that we don’t know, we go ahead and find out.

“Another opportunity might be, if it’s possible, if you find yourself working from home as you’re also trying to educate your children and engage in that curriculum, maybe inviting them to look over your shoulder as you engage in your day to day work activities.”

Helpful Links:

Hippo Campus- Free Educational Resources and Videos in 13 Subject areas

National Association of Psychologists – Tips for Caregivers Managing Stress

CA Dept. of Education – Special Education Distance Learning Guidance