SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A 40-year-old man was in custody Wednesday morning after a tense armed standoff inside the Santa Clara County jail garage, authorities said.

The man — Joseph Castro — was being transported to the jail by San Jose Police after his arrest on mail theft, forgery and probation violation charges. The vehicle had arrived in the Santa Clara County jail when Castro — who was handcuffed — somehow managed to access the cargo area and gain access to a weapon around 1:39 a.m.

According to Santa Clara Sheriff Sgt. Michael Low, the officer attempted to restrain Castro, however Castro was able to fire off rounds towards the officer. The officer was able to move to a safe location and called for assistance. Deputies evacuated the parking area and placed the jail on lockdown.

Tactical and negotiation teams rushed to the scene. A sheriff’s department robot was also deployed into the garage.

Numerous deputies and officers from the Sheriff’s Office, San Jose Police Department, Santa Clara Police Department and the California Highway Patrol arrived on scene to assist as Castro continued firing rounds from the inside of the patrol vehicle.

Hours later, Castro surrendered peacefully around 5:45 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Suspect peacefully surrendered and is in custody. Thank you to all allied agencies @SanJosePD @SantaClaraPD @CHPSanJose for their assistance. Press release to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) August 5, 2020

Low said Castro will be booked into the jail on numerous felonies.

Based on the initial investigation, Low said, the San Jose Police officer followed all standard protocols by securing his weapon inside of a secured area of his patrol vehicle.

Several intersections and roads surrounding the Main Jail Complex were reopened by 6:15 a.m. The sheriff’s department identfied those streets as: Hedding St. @ San Pedro St; Hedding St. @ Guadalupe Pkwy; Guadalupe Pkwy @ West Mission St. and San Pedro St. @ West Mission St.