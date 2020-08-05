PALO ALTO (KPIX) – The majority of schools in the Bay Area will begin with distance learning, but the state released new guidelines this week for elementary schools to reopen for in-person learning in counties on the monitoring list.

Private elementary schools will likely be the ones opening first for in-person learning if local and state health officials give the green light.

Stratford School in Palo Alto says it is applying for a waiver. Now it’s waiting for health officials to approve its application.

“We are still encouraging elementary schools that can put safeguards into place to look into the waiver process,” says Dr. Sara Cody with the Santa Clara County Health Department..

Dr. Cody said most of the waiver inquiries are coming from private schools, but tells KPIX-5 there are some traditional public and charter schools that are looking into the process.

San Francisco Unified District teachers like Jackie Del Bianco are torn.

“Hopefully I will be able to go back maybe in like a couple months. I’m praying because I need to get back to my second home,” said Del Bianco.

California Department of Health officials say no waivers will be allowed for counties where infections are more than 200 cases per 100,000 in population.

San Francisco County officials say it still does not yet have an application that is available for schools to submit waivers.

Del Bianco knows it may be a while before she can see her students. She’s been dropping off free meals, books, and even garden projects to families in need.

“There are little things that I can do to reach out just to help these kids through this,” said Del Bianco.

“The best way to get our kids back in school is to crush the curve again,” said Cody.

Until that happens, many teachers have mixed feelings even if waivers are granted.

“There are a lot of them who are definitely afraid. They don’t want to bring it home to their families,” said Half Moon Bay teacher Anthony Agundes.

One of the new requirements from the state is each school applying for a waiver has to publish its reopening plan online.

The Archdiocese of San Jose and San Francisco have indicated they will pursue waivers for its elementary schools.