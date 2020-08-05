LARKSPUR (CBS SF) — Marin County has postponed a planned learning session that had been scheduled for Wednesday about the history of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard to a later date because of conflicts with other community events.

The county has not announced the new date of the learning session regarding the name of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. There has been a recent public push for a name change of the boulevard since Sir Francis Drake was a slave trader.

The learning session will be open to the public for attending online and guest speakers will include a historian and a representative from a local indigenous tribe, according to the county.

A county spokesperson cited a Larkspur City Council meeting also happening Wednesday evening about the removal of a Sir Francis Drake statue there, among other community events Wednesday, as the reason to postpone the event.

The Larkspur council meeting regarding the plans for the recently removed Sir Francis Drake statue in Larkspur will still take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. via teleconference only. Information about the meeting and how to submit comments can be found online.

There is also a Tamalpais Union High School District meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday that will be used as part of an action plan to address racism at the district’s campuses. Last week, Sir Francis Drake High School, a San Anselmo school in the district, announced plans to change the school’s name and removed the name from all signs outside the school.

Last week also saw the removal large statue of Sir Francis Drake from Larkspur Landing.

The district meeting, titled “Forum on Race and Racism in the Tam District,” can be accessed online with passcode 169412.

