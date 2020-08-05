SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Officials at Santa Clara University on Wednesday announced that the school would be shifting its focus to primarily online learning this fall and suspending plans to bring students back to on-campus housing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in May, the school had gone public with plans for the fall that were to include some in-person instructions as local orders allowed. Wednesday’s announcement cited “a worsening in the COVID-19 trajectory and demographics of infection in the Bay Area and California” as the reason for the updated plan.

“I am announcing today that we have made the difficult decision that courses will be primarily online for our undergraduates, with limited exceptions,” President Kevin O’Brien said in a video announcement to students and staff. “In addition, we will suspend plans to bring students back to on-campus housing, again with some exceptions.”

The University had earlier said they hoped to bring back up to 2,200 students to live in on-campus housing, incorporating extensive plans for testing and safety protocols.

A press release issued by the university noted that most graduate courses for fall 2020 were already scheduled to be held online.

“From the onset of the pandemic, our top priority has been the health and safety of our community,” O’Brien added. “Our goal in all our extensive planning and preparations has been to remain flexible and ready to pivot to adapt to changing conditions.”

In-person instruction at Santa Clara University has been suspended since March 9th.

More information for the university’s fall semester plans are detailed on the school’s website.