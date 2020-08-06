ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — After being delayed by protestors the night before, the Antioch Unified School Board voted Thursday to bring back school resource officers to campus.

The board approved a plan 3 to 2 to share costs of salaries for six school resource officers despite the outcry from a group of young protesters.

The protestors succeeded in disrupting the meeting the night before at the school district offices. During the public comment, they pounded on the walls and doors, causing so much noise the board stopped the hearing twice. The board postponed the meeting after one protestor broke into the offices and was forced to leave.

The protesters were outside the district office once again Thursday night, calling for board members to reject the proposal. While the school board meeting was held virtually, protesters banged on doors and blasted the sound of sirens.

“How can you push and shove your own students when we were trying to have our voices heard,” said Shagoofa Khan, a former school board candidate.

One supporter of the plan, Antioch resident Scout, presented his side to the protesters. He said he felt it would be a terrible mistake if the city didn’t bring back officers to campus. “People are worried about other things than protecting the most tender things that we have, our children,” said Scout.

The plan came together after the US Department of Justice offered the city of Antioch a $750,000 grant to install six resource officers. The district will be on the hook for the same amount. The decision comes one year after the district cut $1.8 million in staff positions.

While details such as hiring still need to be worked out, the Chief of Police says three officers could possibly be in place by the upcoming school year and three more the next.