SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck off the Santa Cruz County coast Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reports the quake struck at 9 a.m., with the epicenter located near Ano Nuevo State Park. Visitors to the agency’s website, mostly from the Santa Cruz Mountains, said they reported light shaking.
There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
