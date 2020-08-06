SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Taking advantage of the best weather conditions this week, play at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park got underway early Thursday with Scottie Scheffler geting off to red-hot start, birdying three of the first four holes on the back nine to take an early lead.

Through nine holes, Scheffler shared the lead with Daniel Berger and Bud Cauley at 2-under par. While the leaderboard was filled with players who had started on the back nine, the little-known Cauley was rolling through the front nine. He birdied the 1st, 4th and 5th holes while bogeying the 2nd.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The heavy marine layer that has been draped over the course with fog and mist over the last three days was not as thick on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays an approach on the tenth hole during the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, teed off together on back nine at around 8:40 a.m. and all three birdied the par-4 14th. Woods had a great up and down from the rough.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka also teed off on the back nine Thursday as he tries to become the first golfer to win three PGA Championships in a row since Walter Hagen. Koepka parred his first hole.

Koepka would be the first player ever to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play. Hagen won four in a row from 1924-27, when it was match play.

Daniel Berger, who has been among the hottest golfers on the tour since the restart, rolled into an early first round lead with Scheffler at 2-under, after birdying 10th and 13th holes after starting on the back nine.

Berger comes into the PGA Championship having won the Charles Schwab, a second-place finish in Memphis last week and a third place finish at the RBC Heritage.

Brian Harman hit the opening shot and it was clear as he looked down the first fairway at TPC Harding Park that it was a historic moment.

The fairway was lined by trees, not people.

The COVID-19 pandemic that forced the PGA Championship to move from May to August also led to this being the first major championship without spectators. That includes family members of the 156 players in the field, and limited media.

A few volunteers took out mobile phones to capture the moment. The starter announced in a microphone, “From Sea Island, Georgia, Brian Harman.” And there was no applause. There was no need for a microphone, either, but old habits die hard.