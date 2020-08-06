SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The San Mateo Police Department asked the public for help Thursday finding the suspect in a sexual assault investigation.
On Wednesday, at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a sexual assault near 9th Avenue and S. Camino Real. They arrived to find a female victim in her 60s at the scene.
The victim described her assaulter as a light-skinned male in his late teens or early 20s, with bushy brown hair and wearing dark clothing.
The department asked that residents and businesses living on or near the intersection of 9th Avenue and S. Camino Real to allow investigators to review their security camera footage. Officers are looking for video of any person on foot or on a bicycle during the hours of 10 and 11:30 p.m.
“ We understand the impact of this event and we appreciate any help provided by the community,” a media statement said.
Anyone with information and/or security camera footage is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
