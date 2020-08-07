SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A film focused on beloved Bay Area actor and comedian Robin Williams and his battle with a rare brain disease released a new trailer Friday ahead of its planned premiere in early September.
The documentary “Robin’s Wish” by director Tylor Norwood explores the comic’s difficult struggle with Lewy Body Dementia, the deadly neurodegenerative disease that led Williams to commit suicide six years ago.
Williams died at his Marin County home in on August 11, 2014. He was 63 years old.
Told through the eyes of his widow Susan Schneider Williams — who now works with the American Brain Foundation to fight LBD — the documentary features remembrances of close friends including “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” director Shawn Levy and comedy legends Mort Sahl and Michael Pritchard discussing the actor’s dissociative experiences with the devastating neurological illness.
Vertical Entertainment plans to release “Robin’s Wish” on demand and digital on September 1.
Williams was the subject of the documentary “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” by filmmaker Marina Zenovich that premiered on HBO in 2018.
Last month on what would’ve been his 69th birthday, Williams’s daughter Zelda honored her comedian father by donating money to homeless shelters across California.
You must log in to post a comment.