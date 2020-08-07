MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning in Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to Calfire authorities.

Calfire first posted about the fire burning near Burnett Avenue and Vista de Lomas just before 4 p.m. It initially burned 2-3 acres.

Firefighters are battling a 2 to 3 acre fire in the area of Burnett Ave & Vista de Lomas in the Morgan Hill area (Santa Clara County). #RanchFire pic.twitter.com/e2jTUffdmi — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 7, 2020

A Twitter user posted video showing the fire burning not far from U.S. Highway 101.

At around 4:35 p.m., Calfire posted that forward progress on the fire had been stopped at approximately eight acres.

#RanchFire [update] in the area of Burnett and Vista De Lomas in Morgan Hill (Santa Clara County) is now 8 acres with forward progress stopped. Photo courtesy of Ranch Air Attack. pic.twitter.com/VVslJ8RPEj — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 7, 2020

KPIX 5 is monitoring this developing story and will post updates as information becomes available.