MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire burning in Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to Calfire authorities.

Calfire first posted about the fire burning near Burnett Avenue and Vista de Lomas just before 4 p.m. It initially burned 2-3 acres.

A Twitter user posted video showing the fire burning not far from U.S. Highway 101.

At around 4:35 p.m., Calfire posted that forward progress on the fire had been stopped at approximately eight acres.

KPIX 5 is monitoring this developing story and will post updates as information becomes available.

