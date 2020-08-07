CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire burning in the area of Crockett in Regional Shoreline Park Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Calfire SCU unit first posted on Twitter about the fire burning in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive shortly after 5 p.m.
Firefighters are battling a 3 to 5 acre fire in the area of Carquinez Scenic Dr and Regional Shoreline Park in the Crockett area (Contra Costa County). #ShorelineFire @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/0fLgookyhj
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 8, 2020
The fire was initially about 3-5 acres. Calfire and Contra Costa Fire units responded to the brush fire.
#ShorelineFire [update] in the area of Carquinez Scenic Dr and Regional Shoreline Park in the Crockett area (Contra Costa County) is now 7 to 10 acres. #ShorelineFire @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/1C09oIsClz
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 8, 2020
So far there are no reports of structures threatened or evacuations due to the so-called Shoreline Fire.
