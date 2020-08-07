COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CalFire, Contra Costa County, Contra Costa Fire, Crockett, East Bay News

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire burning in the area of Crockett in Regional Shoreline Park Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Calfire SCU unit first posted on Twitter about the fire burning in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive shortly after 5 p.m.

The fire was initially about 3-5 acres. Calfire and Contra Costa Fire units responded to the brush fire.

So far there are no reports of structures threatened or evacuations due to the so-called Shoreline Fire.

KPIX 5 is monitoring this developing story and will post updates as information becomes available.

Comments