Comments
Food boxes are assembled by the Alameda County Food Bank. Donations are also made by local businesses.
HAYWARD (KPIX 5) – The City of Hayward’s no-contact food distribution program, which helps hundreds of people each week, is moving to a new location.
The food drive is now happening every Thursday at Chabot College from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or whenever food runs out.
Food boxes are assembled by the Alameda County Food Bank. Donations are also made by local businesses.
The drive is open to all Bay Area residents.
“We’re averaging 380 families a week,” said Zachary Ebadi, a community programs specialist for the city. “Doesn’t matter if you’re from Hayward or somewhere else in the Bay Area. We’re going to take care of you.”
The food boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables, and dry goods.
You must log in to post a comment.