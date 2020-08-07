SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

AL FRESCO DINING: A16

Venture to A16 in Oakland or San Francisco for some of the tastiest Italian cuisine in the country. From perfect pizzas to yummy pastas and an unrivaled wine list – all at A16 with superstar somme & owner Shelley Lindgren at the helm.

The outdoor patio in SF is heated, it’s intimate and safe and there are blankets to keep the chill from Karl the Fog at bay and even bowls for your pooches. Order a pizza kit and make your own pie with the family at home. It’s super easy and fun and who does not love a pizza party. Grab the cool new A16 Tshirt and spread the word about one of our faves.

https://www.a16pizza.com/

FOOD: PETIT CRENN COMMUNITY KITCHEN

A rebel Chef with a cause has turned one of her restaurants into a community kitchen. PETIT CRENN by Three Michelin starred Chef Dominique Crenn is now feeding 300 hundred plus people a day at Glide Memorial Church in SF’s hard hit Tenderloin. The feed the hungry initiative is powered by New York’s reTHINK group. Chef Crenn is hoping other chefs will follow her lead: feed the hungry, keep their staff employed and keep the culinary economy cooking, even at a simmer. Please ask your local representative or politician to support our restaurants and get this Act Passed. #saveourrestaurants

https://www.petitcrenn.com/

MEAL KITS: BY WAYFARE TAVERN

From the kitchen at Wayfare in SF to your kitchen table. Their meal kits to go are the bomb. This weekend enjoy Olive Oil Poached King Salmon & pair with cocktails or wine. Dinner for two for $60. The Wayfare truck is also coming to East Bay towns this weekend. Check their online home for more.

https://www.wayfaretavern.com/

CAMP: KIDS CAMP WITH 18 REASONS

Log on and learn with 18Reasons a community cooking school in San Francisco ‘s mission . The virtual cooking classes showcase a diverse mix of cuisines. There is even a Summer cooking class camp for kids, all online with some tangible food items for the family to make and create. A fun, creative way to spend time together and led by the very best at 18Reasons.

https://18reasons.org/calendar

DONATE: FOOD BANKS

Please consider a donation to your local food bank. There are so many in need right now and if you can donate funds or time and volunteer. The food bank is also there for you if you are in need.

https://www.sfmfoodbank.org/

FARM TIME: PET A GOAT

Harley Goat farm In the charming coastal town of Pescsdero invites you to come visit, at a safe distance of course. Family farm tours are available and kids can interact with the other four legged “kids”. You are advised to book tours in advance. Taste Harley’s award winning goat cheeses and treat yourself and yours to a picnic lunch by the pond.

https://www.harleyfarms.com/index.html

FUNDRAISER:AIM YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH

Thursday 5pm

Join me for a “virtual” Gala supporting AIM:Youth Mental Health.

Help FUND the most promising youth mental health research in the world.

This cause could not be more crucial right now. Thrilled to be performing as Auctioneer & emcee. Get tickets for the event via the link below.

https://aimymh.org/

READ: WALKING WITH THE WIND

Walking with the Wind by the late Congressman John Lewis is one of our most important records of the American Civil Rights Movement. Told by the conscience of congress, this is a gripping first-hand account of the fight for civil rights and the courage it takes to change a nation.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Walking-with-the-Wind/John-Lewis/9781476797717

SPORT: GOLF SWINGS IN SF

Bubba, Jordan and Tiger and the very best in golf are gathered at Harding Park in San Francisco for one of the biggest events in the golfing calendar. You can’t watch in person this year but you can watch on TV and KPIX has you covered. Tee-off schedule here.

https://www.pgatour.com/

SUNDAY VIBES: STERN GROVE

Sunday 4:30pm KBCW

Tune in, turn on and vibe out as Best of the Fest by Stern Grove Festival continues.

This Sunday enjoy performances by Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Kronos Quartet and San Francisco Symphony. Yours truly performs as EMCEE.

https://www.sterngrove.org/

Stay home. Stay safe and stay connected.

Follow me on socials @liammayclem