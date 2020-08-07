NAPA (CBS SF) — A 2-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in front of a Napa elementary school, police said Friday.

Napa police and firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of car hitting a pedestrian across from Browns Valley Elementary School at 1001 Buhman Ave.

Fire personnel provided aid to the child, who was in the roadway. The boy was then taken to a local hospital, but died due to injuries suffered in the collision. The child’s name was not released.

The driver of the car and witnesses remained at the scene to assist investigators.

Officers determined that the driver was traveling northbound on Buhman Avenue at the speed limit when the child entered the road and was hit. Investigators don’t believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the fatal collision.

Police closed Buhman Avenue between Browns Valley Road and Meadowbrook Drive for roughly three hours after the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Napa police Officer Mike Fullmore at mfullmore@cityofnapa.org or (707) 257-7880. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department by testing “707NPD” and the tip information to 847411.



