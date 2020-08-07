OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was dead and three others being treated for their wounds after a gunman opened fire Thursday night in a quiet in an East Oakland neighborhood.

Oakland police said officers responded to shots being fired in the 4500 block of Fairfax Ave. around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found bullet casings littering a driveway outside a home and four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical assistance was given to the victims. Unfortunately, one person was declared dead at the scene and at least one other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the three wounded victims was not known and the identity of the victim who died has had not been released.

No other details were available early Friday. Video from scene showed the shooting took place in a hilly neighborhood. The driveway was littered with more than a dozen evidence markers and officers were canvasing the area for leads.

No motive for the shooting has been released. There was also no information about the shooter or shooters. Police have not said if an arrest has been made.