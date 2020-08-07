SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Taking advantage of an early tee-off time and calm winds, Chinese golf star Haotong Li birdied three of first five holes of his second round to pull one shot ahead of Australia’s Jason Day and American Brendon Todd Friday for the lead at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

Li, who missed the cut at the Memorial and finished tied for 74th last week, has a best showing of a third-place showing in the 2017 Open Championship. For a second day, weather for the morning round is not as foggy, windy or as cold as it was during the practice rounds.

Day, who has battled a bad back all season long, carded five birdies and no bogeys Thursday for a 5-under par score during the morning pairings. Then during a wind-swept afternoon round, Brendon Todd — who has led more rounds during this COVID-19 shortened season than any other golfer — wrestled with the elements to card seven birdies and two bogeys to end the round also at 5-under par.

“It feels really good to finish with a two-putt to get a share of the first-round lead on a difficult afternoon,” Todd said. “It (the weather) really changed the last two holes.”

Of the 11 players who shot 66 or better in the opening round, Todd is the only one who plays in the morning.

Day, who has an afternoon tee-off time Friday, averaged 294 yards off the tee during the first round and avoided any trouble hitting 72 percent of the greens. Day birdied 1, 4, 9, 10 and 17.

“I got off to a great start,” Day said. “I got a little bit lucky between the bunkers on 10. you got to take the luck when it comes by. Today, I drove it really nicely. When I was out of position and I left myself on the right side of the fairway to at least get somewhere around the green. If did miss the green, I left it in the right spot.”

Day said his back felt fine, but the colder conditions in the Bay Area do make him cautious.

“You got to be careful,” he said. “It was nice to play in the hot weather last week and coming to this week you are always cautious doing certain things — bending over. But I pretty much lather up in deep heat (ointment) and go out. I try to burn the skin off my back to be honest. I feel pretty good.”

Friday also is cut day at the first major of the year. Among those in need of a low score to make it to the weekend are Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.