SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police released new details in the case of a violent sexual assault involving a woman in her 60s, in hopes it will lead to the suspect’s arrest.
The attack happened Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m., in the area of 9th Avenue and S. El Camino Real. The victim was beaten and sexually assaulted.
Police describe the attacker as a White or Hispanic homeless male in his late teens, or early 20s, with curly hair, light skin and average weight and built.
Investigators have found items that fit the description of the suspect on the night of the attack – a bicycle with duct tape on the seat, black pants and a red lifeguard sweatshirt.
Police said the suspect is no longer wearing the clothes in the original description, but he may be carrying a backpack or satchel.
In addition to releasing a photo of the red sweatshirt, police have learned the suspect visited several businesses in San Mateo and are asking them to check their surveillance camera footage.
