SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday announced the recent booking of three suspects in connection with a pair of unrelated fatal shootings.

One suspect was booked in connection with a homicide dating back to December 24, 2018. At approximately 1:22 a.m., officers responded to a call on the 1300 block of Evans Avenue reporting gunshots and a possible shooting victim located in a car.

Arriving officers located a vehicle involved in a collision at Evans Avenue and Mendell Street and found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car. Aid was rendered and paramedics called to the incident, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The SFPD Homicide detail led an investigation into the incident and determined it was gang related. Investigators eventually identified 32-year-old San Francisco resident Priest Banks as one suspect in the shooting and developed probable cause to arrest him.

On Thursday, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Banks was booked on charges of murder with a gang enhancement. The suspect was already in custody in San Francisco County Jail for an earlier shooting incident and a separate firearm arrest.

The other two arrests were related to a fatal shooting that happened on April 1. At approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Pine Street. Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and, 13 days later, succumbed to his injuries, prompting a homicide investigation by the SFPD. Homicide investigators identified two suspects responsible for the shooting and obtained warrants for their arrest.

On Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers located the suspects in a vehicle on the 600 block of Natoma Street and arrested two Newman residents for the homicide: 30-year-old female suspect Cirrena Degara and 33-year-old male suspect Teron Davis.

Degara was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder and shooting a firearm from a vehicle, while Davis was booked for murder, shooting a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm to commit a felony.

While arrests have been made in these two unrelated cases, both are active and ongoing investigations with possible additional suspects. Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.