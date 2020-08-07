WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Congressional Democrats and White House officials again failed to reach a deal over coronavirus relief legislation after meeting on Friday.
CBS News reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will now recommend that President Trump take executive action to address the economic fallout from the crisis.
“At this point we’re going to recommend to the president that over the weekend we move forward with some executive actions,” Mnuchin said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she had proposed a compromise on coronavirus relief legislation to White House officials, offering to cut the bill by $1 trillion if Republicans added $1 trillion to their version, but said this offer had been rejected.
