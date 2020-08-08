HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Applications are being accepted for two rental assistance grant programs that are open to Hayward tenants facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alameda County started accepting applications Aug. 4 for the Emergency Rent Assistance Program and applications can be submitted until 8

p.m. Aug. 11. Eligibility will be determined by a lottery.

ERAP money is for low and very low income tenants who need temporary help with delinquent rent. The money is paid directly to the landlord.

The program provides for up to two months of rent or $3,500, according to city officials. If the tenant has previously received rental

assistance from another program, the ERAP will provide up to one month’s rent or $1,750.

Tenants must meet certain requirements to quality for the grant.

Echo Housing is administering the grant for the county. To get more information and apply, go to https://www.echofairhousing.org/ or call Echo Housing at (855) 275-3246.

The other program, sponsored by the city of Hayward, provides a grant of up to $2,500 to cover rent that the tenant cannot afford now.

Applicants must be Hayward residents with income, adjusted by household size, below 50 percent of area median income or up to 80 percent of AMI and rent equal to or greater than 30 percent of their income.

Tenants must also have experienced hardship from a reduction or loss of employment or wages, increased health or child care costs or loss of child care.

More information can be found, and applications can be submitted at https://housing.bayareacs.org/ or tenants can call Bay Area Community Services at (510) 850-6492.