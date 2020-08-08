SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mother Nature teed off early Saturday, buffeting the fairways at the TPC Harding Park golf course with gusty winds, adding an extra challenge for the world’s best golfers vying for the PGA Championship.

Those who teed off early took advantage of calm weather conditions to gain strokes on the leaderboard before the wind began kicking up around 11 a.m. The greens quickened and scoring opportunities became scarse.

After struggling through the first two rounds and barely making the cut, Justin Thomas, the world’s top ranked golfer, appeared to find his groove. He began the round at 1-over par but quickly shaved five shots off his score through the first seven holes. But once again Harding Park rose up and challenged him. He bogeyed No. 8 and No. 9. to make the turn at 2-under.

On the back nine, the course and wind took a toll on Thomas. He birdied the 10th but then bogeyed the 16th and 18th. He finished the day 2-under par and 1-under for the tournament.

“I knew where I was (on the leaderboard) I needed to post a good round today to have a chance,” he said. “I felt like if I could get to 10-under this weekend, I’d have a pretty good chance. I got off to the start I wanted.”

“I hit a pretty good shot on 8 but just leaked it and kind of landed on the down side of the green into a funky lie,” Thomas said of where his woes began. “The bogeys on 8 and 9 hurt, but you are going to make bogeys out here on this course. I’m a littled pissed right now. I let a really go round go…I didn’t capitalizd on the back nine.”

Meanwhile, for a second day Tiger Woods just could not make a putt. He left couple birdies on the green as putts just inched out. Harding Park taunted the four-time PGA Champion who played his first nine at 1-over par.

The a stretch of three bogeys in five holes on the wind-swept back nine all but ended his chances at a 5th PGA Championship crown.

Among the early starters, Patrick Cantley had the best round, firing a bogey-free, 4-under par 66. He heads into the fourth round at 3-under par.

Thomas and Woods finished their rounds hours before the leaders teed off. Surprising tourney leader Haotong Li from China was scheduled to tee off at 3 p.m. PST. Li, who missed the cut at the Memorial and finished tied for 74th last week, has a best showing of a third-place at the 2017 Open Championship.

He birdied three of his first five holes during Friday’s second round and then added back-to-back birdies at No. 9 and No. 10 to extend his lead at 8-under par. Li played bogey-free golf the rest of the round.

“The last couple days, I’ve been pretty much all hit in the right spots,” Li said. “Even (when I) miss the greens I got a chance to (get) up and down. Also a lot of good lies in the rough.”

Li hasn’t had a top 10 in any of the eight tournaments he has played around the world this year. He also is coming off a disastrous Presidents Cup debut in which he played only the minimum matches.

When asked if he felt added pressure to be the first major golf champion from China, he just shrugged his shoulders.

“I have no expectations actually,” he said with a chuckle. “Because the last few months I was home doing nothing so I just want to come here and have fun.”

Jason Day, who has battled a bad back all season long, carded five birdies and no bogeys Thursday for a 5-under par score during the morning pairings.

On Friday, he birdied three of his first seven holes to charge into a tie with Li at 8-under. But bogey on No. 9 dropped him one shot back at the turn as the wind began gusting.

Day, who would finish the second round at 6-under, was among a handful of players who would take a run at Li’s lead but fall short.

“The course played a lot harder today for us in the afternoon,” Day said. “To be able to walk off the golf course, shooting a 69, I’m pretty pleased with that.”

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka put himself in position to win his third straight PGA Championship over the weekend by shooting a round of 2-under par 68 and was tied with Day at 6-under. During his round, his trainer was seen stretching out his left hip several times.

“It was nice to finish that round with a birdie,” he said. “It (the course) got pretty difficult I thought from 11 on. The wind picks up and it’s quite difficult. It’s not an easy golf course. You got to find the fairway and the uphill putt and hit it close to the pin. These greens are so good. You can make a lot of putts. I had a lot of good putts today, they just didn’t go in.”

As for being on connection going into the weekend, Koepka said: “I’m pretty happy. I felt like I probably could be 10 (under par) right now. I’ve hit a lot of good putts that just didn’t go in. A couple of them if I just hit them, they are in. I’m driving it pretty well. Iron play I’m pretty pleased with and I like where I’m at.”

Others at 6-under included Daniel Berger, Justin Rose and little known Mike Lorenzo-Vera.