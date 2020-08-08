COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, California Wildfires, Sonoma, Sonoma County, Vegetation Fire, Wildfire

SONOMA (CBS SF) — Crews are at the scene of a 7-acre vegetation fire Saturday afternoon in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 4100 block of Napa Road, southeast of the city of Sonoma.

Forward progress has been stopped and crews are staying at the scene to put in a containment line and for mop-up, Cal Fire said on social media at about 2 p.m.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments