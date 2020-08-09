SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A veteran San Quentin prison guard who had been in a medically-induced coma as he battled COVID-19 in a San Jose hospital has died, according to several sources.

55-year-old Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, a native of San Jose, served as chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association and first worked at San Quentin in 1988. He was a pioneer of the H-Unit Bootcamp program for inmates in 1991, according to a GoFundMe page biography.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 24 inmates at San Quentin, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Prisons around the country have struggled to keep the virus from spreading among staff and inmates. At San Quentin, more than 2,000 inmates and 261 staff members have been infected.

More than 1,000 prison employees statewide are confirmed cases, according to the CDCR.

Sgt. Polanco was infected with the coronavirus at San Quentin and began showing symptoms in June. His wife and daughter also became infected, according to the San Jose Mercury News. His condition rapidly worsened to the point that he was placed on a ventilator at Kaiser San Jose, where he succumbed this weekend.

According to a state COVID-19 tracking website, there are 261 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 among San Quentin State Prison employees.

