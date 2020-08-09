SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Outspoken Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been fine $50,000 for violating the NBA’s anti-tampering rule after his on-air comments about Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, the league announced Sunday.

Appearing as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA on Friday, Green commented about Booker’s stellar play inside the bubble.

“It’s great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said. “It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career. Sorry Chuck (Barkley), but they’ve got to get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere that he can play great basketball all of the time and win because he’s that kind of player.”

Draymond Green will be fined $50,000

Co-host Ernie Johnson asked Green on-air: “Are you tampering.”

Green answered: “Maybe”

The league said there was no doubt.

In a news release, the NBA said, “As announced prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, the NBA has adopted a stricter enforcement approach for conduct relating to tampering, salary cap circumvention, and free agency timing rules, including with respect to the rule prohibiting player-to-player tampering.

The Suns have been the breakout team since the restart. They are 5-0 in the bubble with four victories over playoff-bound teams and have moved from 13th place to 10th place in the Western Conference with a chance to reach the playoffs. Booker, who made his first All-Star team this season, has been sensational, averaging 29.4 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.

“I feel like that’s important for this organization, for the fans that have stuck by us for this long and still do so,” Booker told reporters Saturday after a victory against Miami. “Since I’ve been in Phoenix, we haven’t had the win success that we had, but the support’s been there. And this is what we owe to the fans, we owe to the organization. It’s been a long time for us and I think this bubble opportunity was big for us, and we’re taking advantage of it.”

Two years ago, Booker signed a five-year, $158.2 million extension with Phoenix, and he won’t a free agent until the summer of 2024.