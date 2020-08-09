SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury early Sunday morning when a 2-alarm fire erupted inside a Hayes Valley apartment building.
Officials said crews responded to a blaze in the 100 block of 69 Carmelita St. at aroud 3:30 a.m. Arriving crews found smoke streaming out of the third floor of the multi-unit building. A second alarm was quickly called in the halt the spread of the blaze within the structure and to prevent from spreading to other buildings in densely packed residential neighborhood.
Crews searched the building for residents, but they all have safely escaped the flames and smoke.
A firefighter did suffer an injury and was transported to the hospital for treament. The firefighter condition was not immediately available.
The fire was contained around 5 a.m. A cause of the fire was still under investigation.
