SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — San Mateo police detectives were asking for the public’s help Sunday in identifying a suspect recorded on surveillance video who is wanted for beating and sexually assaulting a woman.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was sexually assaulted at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South El Camino Real and Ninth Avenue. She told police she had been seriously beaten and then sexually assaulted. The suspect then fled southwest on foot.

San Mateo police detectives say they believe the suspect is homeless and may have visited businesses in San Mateo.

He is described as male, white or Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, light skinned, average build and height and with dark outgrown or slightly curly hair. He was wearing a red “LIFEGUARD” sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a backpack or satchel. He may have also been on a silver bicycle with duct tape wrapped around the seat.

Detectives have now found the red sweater and bicycle. Those who may know the whereabouts of the suspect are being asked to call the San Mateo Police Department immediately. Check your security camera footage.

Anyone with information and/or security camera footage is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at

lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or

by calling (650) 522-7676.