COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Ambush Attack, Fatal shooting, Homicide, Maurice Jackson, Murder, Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A driver was shot dead and his passenger shot and wounded in an ambush attack in Richmond on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1500 block of Chanslor Ave. at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Maurice Jackson, suffering from gunshot wounds in his car.

Jackson was taken to a trauma center where he died of his injuries. In addition, a 46-year-old woman was found at a home nearby also suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators determined the woman was a passenger in Jackson’s car when someone opened fire on them as they arrived at a residence in the neighborhood.

Police said the suspect or suspects were in a parked vehicle waiting to ambush the victims when they arrived.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact Homicide Detective Chris Decious at (510) 621-1747, email him at cdecious@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 907-T1PS(8177).

The killing was Richmond’s tenth homicide of 2020.

Comments