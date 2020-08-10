RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A driver was shot dead and his passenger shot and wounded in an ambush attack in Richmond on Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1500 block of Chanslor Ave. at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Maurice Jackson, suffering from gunshot wounds in his car.
Jackson was taken to a trauma center where he died of his injuries. In addition, a 46-year-old woman was found at a home nearby also suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and listed in serious but stable condition.
Investigators determined the woman was a passenger in Jackson’s car when someone opened fire on them as they arrived at a residence in the neighborhood.
Police said the suspect or suspects were in a parked vehicle waiting to ambush the victims when they arrived.
Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact Homicide Detective Chris Decious at (510) 621-1747, email him at cdecious@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 907-T1PS(8177).
The killing was Richmond’s tenth homicide of 2020.
