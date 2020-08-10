SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police are looking for help in identifying the victim of a July 2 assault in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Police said the victim, described as a white male adult, was beaten near the intersection of Belvedere and Waller Streets about 11 a.m. on July 2. Witnesses saw the suspect, who has since been identified, push the victim violently against a truck and then punch the victim multiple times after he was knocked to the ground.

The victim later got up and walked away westbound on Waller Street.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information regarding the attack is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Callers may remain anonymous.

