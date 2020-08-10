COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump was abruptly removed from a White House press briefing Monday after Secret Service shot a suspect outside the White House.

CBS News reports the Secret Service confirmed a male suspect had been shot and taken to a local hospital.

The Secret Service said in a statement that an adult man, carrying a firearm, approached the perimeter. When the suspect did not respond to verbal commands, he was shot once by a Secret Service agent and taken into custody. The Secret Service recovered a firearm at the scene.

