Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A multi-vehicle crash and car fire on Westbound Interstate 80 in Downtown San Francisco has led to major delays on the Bay Bridge early Tuesday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol the crash was reported near the Fremont Street exit shortly after 6:20 a.m. Multiple units have responded to the scene. There are no immediate reports of injuries.
The crash and fire led to the closure of the three left lanes of Westbound 80, causing a backup stretching onto the upper deck of the Bay Bridge from before Treasure Island. All westbound lanes were reopened around 7:25 a.m., but officials said to expect residual delays.
You must log in to post a comment.