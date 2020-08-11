SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Pac-12 Conference was voting Tuesday afternoon on whether to suspend fall sports after the Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday it would postpone its fall sports season because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the conference said the decision was based on multiple factors and “relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

The fall sports included in the announcement were men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The conference said it would continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Mountain West Conference announced it was also suspending its fall sports season. Besides the Pac-12, other major football conferences, such as the ACC, Big-12 and the SEC have yet to make a decision.

Pac-12 presidents were scheduled to receive a report from the conference’s medical advisory panel suggesting contact and competitive sports activities should be paused. The Pac-12’s season is scheduled to start Sept. 26.

Dr. Dave Petron of the University of Utah, a member of the Pac-12’s student-athlete health and well-being board, said in a radio interview Monday night a report of recommendations had been given to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. Petron said the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Pac-12 states will be a critical factor in determining whether teams can play because it determines how frequently schools should be testing their athletes.

Late last month, the conference, which includes UC Berkeley and Stanford, planned on a conference-only football schedule that would begin in late September.

If the Pac-12 cancellation becomes official, it would be the first time since World War II that the annual Big Game between Stanford and Cal would not be played. This year’s contest was set to be played at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.